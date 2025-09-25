Bochahan Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Bochahan Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Musafir Paswan of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VSIP) won the seat by defeating Ramai Ram of the RJD with a margin of 11,268 votes.

Patna:

The Bochahan constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 91 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general category seat and is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bochahan Assembly constituency comes under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Musafir Paswan of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VSIP) won the seat by defeating Ramai Ram of the RJD with a margin of 11,268 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Raj Bhushan Choudhary won from the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,34,927 votes by defeating Ajay Nishad of the Congress.

Bochahan Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,80,231 voters in the Bochahan constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,47,655 were male and 1,32,572 were female voters, while 4 belonged to the third gender. 1065 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bochahan in 2020 was 401 (380 men and 21 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bochahan constituency was 2,54,247. Out of this, 1,35,156 voters were male and 1,19,089 were female, and 2 belonged to the third gender. There were 978 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bochahan in 2015 was 237 (166 men and 71 women).

Bochahan Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bochahan constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bochahan Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bochahan Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bochahan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, VSIP candidate Musafir Paswan won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Ramai Ram. He polled 77,837 votes. Ramai Ram got 66,569 votes.

Amar Azad of the LJP stood third by polling 8,232 votes with a 4.51% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Beby Kumari, an independent candidate, won the seat. She polled 67,720 votes. Ramai Ram of the JDU got 43,590 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 24,130 votes or 14.87%.

2022 Bypoll: Amar Paswan (RJD)

2020: Musafir Paswan (VSIP)

2015: Beby Kumari (Independent)

2010: Ramai Ram (JDU)

2009 bypoll: Musafir Paswan (RJD)

2005: Ramai Ram (RJD)

2005: Ramai Ram (RJD)

2000: Ramai Ram (RJD)

1995: Ramai Ram (Janata Dal)

1990: Ramai Ram (Janata Dal)

1985: Ramai Ram (Lokdal)

1980: Ramai Ram (Janata Party)

1977: Kamal Paswan (Janata Party)

Bochahan Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bochahan Assembly constituency was 1,79,110 or 65.19 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,62,233 or 65.50 per cent.