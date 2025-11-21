BMC polls: Uddhav considers alternative alliance with Pawar after Congress rejects pact with Raj Thackeray Ahead of the BMC elections, Congress rejects Raj Thackeray in MVA, while Uddhav mulls a Plan B alliance with Raj and Pawar against BJP-led Mahayuti.

Mumbai:

Political manoeuvring has intensified in Mumbai as parties prepare for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with alliances shifting and disagreements widening within the opposition bloc. Despite the Congress publicly declaring that it will contest the polls independently, sources within the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) reveal that Uddhav Thackeray is still trying to persuade the Congress high command to remain within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Congress firmly opposes Raj Thackeray's entry

According to insiders, the Congress has categorically informed Uddhav Thackeray that it will not join any alliance that includes Raj Thackeray. The party has reportedly warned that if the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) becomes part of Uddhav’s coalition plans, it will walk away from the MVA entirely.

Despite this, Uddhav remains committed to the idea of a united opposition, arguing that:

Contesting separately against the BJP-led Mahayuti would weaken both Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT)

A consolidated anti-BJP front is critical to challenge the ruling alliance in Mumbai

Sharad Pawar pushes for a full MVA alliance

Within the NCP (Sharad Pawar) camp, there is growing interest in contesting the BMC elections in alliance with the Congress. However, Pawar is strongly in favour of fighting the polls under the entire MVA umbrella, which includes Uddhav Thackeray's party.

In an effort to build unity, Sharad Pawar has personally reached out to Maharashtra Congress leaders. A joint Congress–NCP(SP) meeting scheduled next week is expected to decide the fate of an alliance.

Uddhav's plan B: A Uddhav–Raj–Pawar front

If Congress refuses to accept Raj Thackeray in the MVA, Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly prepared a Plan B. This alternative proposes a Uddhav–Raj–Pawar alliance, combining the political influence of the Thackeray cousins with Sharad Pawar's support to take on the Mahayuti in Mumbai.

Such an alliance would mark a significant shift in Maharashtra politics and could reshape the electoral landscape.

Samajwadi Party decides to go solo

Adding further complexity to the opposition dynamics, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi announced on November 19 that the SP will contest the BMC elections independently.

Azmi accused Congress of last-minute betrayal, inconsistent decision-making, arrogance, and neglecting minority communities.

The SP plans to field candidates in around 150 of the 227 BMC seats and has ruled out any alliance with Congress or MVA partners, emphasising its commitment to communal harmony.

Mahayuti finalises a unified strategy

Amid the opposition’s internal disagreements, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—has confirmed its decision to contest the BMC elections jointly.

BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the alliance aims to secure a two-thirds majority and a 51% vote share. He added that independent BJP candidates are expected to withdraw nominations in favour of official party nominees.

Polling of local body polls will take place on December 2, with vote counting on December 3 in the next month.