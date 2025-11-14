BJP's Anand Mishra overtakes Munna Tiwari in Congress stronghold, surpassing him in Buxar After six rounds of counting, Mishra is leading by over 12,000 votes. Tiwari, who won the seat in both 2015 and 2020, is struggling to retain his hold as Mishra gains momentum.

Patna:

The counting of votes for Bihar's two-phase assembly elections is underway, and the Buxar constituency is witnessing an intriguing shift in political dynamics. BJP's Anand Mishra has overtaken Congress's Munna Tiwari, who had won the seat in both the 2015 and 2020 elections, and is now leading in the 2025 race.

A major shift in Buxar politics

Historically, Buxar has been a Congress stronghold, with Munna Tiwari securing victories in the past two assembly elections. However, as per the latest data from the Election Commission, Mishra is leading by over 12,000 votes after six rounds of counting. Tiwari has secured 12,262 votes, but Mishra's tally continues to climb, signalling a possible upset in this once-dominant Congress seat.

Electoral trends: Buxar's changing landscape

In the 2020 elections, Munna Tiwari won with a narrow margin of 3,892 votes, defeating the BJP’s Parshuram Chaubey. In 2015, he won by a margin of 10,181 votes. However, this year, Anand Mishra of the BJP has made significant inroads, and the early trends suggest a strong challenge to Congress’s grip on the region.

Anand Mishra: BJP's new face in Buxar

Anand Mishra, a former IPS officer, is leading from Buxar on the BJP ticket. Mishra, who joined the BJP after his stint with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, has been actively engaging with the electorate. His rise in Buxar signifies a strong BJP push, and his growing support base is challenging Congress’s long-standing influence in the constituency.

Tiwari's struggle to retain control

Despite being a two-time winner, Munna Tiwari is struggling to maintain his hold on the seat as Mishra surges ahead. This marks a shift in voter sentiment in Buxar, and Congress will be closely watching the outcome.

A tight contest in Buxar

As counting continues, the Buxar seat could be a game-changer for BJP if Anand Mishra secures victory. His lead over Munna Tiwari signals a significant shift in the political landscape of Bihar, and the outcome in Buxar could impact the broader dynamics of the state’s elections.