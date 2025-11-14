BJP pokes fun at Rahul Gandhi over Mahagathbandhan rout in Bihar: 'Kabhi dhoop, kabhi chaon' The NDA is heading towards a massive victory in Bihar, with the alliance maintaining lead in 201 of 243 seats. The Mahagathbandhan alliance, on the other hand, is ahead only in 36 seats, down by 74 compared to 2020.

Patna:

The Bharatiya Janata Party has trolled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Mahagathbandhan’s poor show in Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The saffron party shared a spoof video to poke fun at the Lok Sabha LoP.

“Kabhi dhoop kabhi chaon…par Rahul Gandhi k liye desh ne ek sa mahol bana rakkha hai (Sometimes sunshine, sometimes shade...But for Rahul Gandhi, the country has maintained the same weather!)” the X post read.

The NDA is heading towards a massive victory in Bihar, with the alliance maintaining lead in 201 of 243 seats. The Mahagathbandhan alliance, on the other hand, is ahead only in 36 seats, down by 74 compared to 2020.

PM Modi thanks Bihar voters

Prime Minister Narednra Modi congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for NDA's impressive performance. In a series of X posts, PM Modi said the NDA has received this mandate as it has "ensured all-round development" of Bihar.

He thanked NDA workers for their ‘tireless’ campaign against lies of Mahagathbandhan. He said the alliance will continue to work for the development of Bihar.

“I express my gratitude to each worker of the NDA, who have worked tirelessly. They went among the public, presented our development agenda, and firmly countered every lie of the opposition. I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart!” PM Modi posted on X.

“In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life,” he added.

Nitish Kumar reacts over NDA's impressive show in Bihar

CM Nitish Kumar thanked voters of Bihar for expressing confidence in the NDA alliance. He also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for his support.

“In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks. I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the support received from him, while bowing to him,” he posted on X.

CM Kumar also highlighted the role of NDA allies, including Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for demonstrating a show of unity.

“The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance - Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji. With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country,” he added.