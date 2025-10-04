BJP on NDA's Bihar polls strategy: 'No big brother-like equation, priority to women and youth for tickets Bihar elections 2025: State BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said that the party’s priorities were collective strategy, careful candidate selection, and assessment of performance.

Patna:

Bihar BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday emphasised that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is contesting the upcoming assembly elections in the state as a united front without any hierarchy or dominance factor among its allies. He asserted that the alliance would contest "like a rock, with full unity and strength," rejecting any narrative of a "big brother-younger brother" dynamic.

Speaking to reporters after the BJP’s state election committee meeting, Jaiswal underlined that the party’s focus was on collective strategy, candidate selection, and performance review. The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, brought together senior central leaders, state ministers, and election in-charges to chart the roadmap for the polls.

'No big brother-younger brother equation'

Jaiswal said, "This time, no one will play the role of big brother or a younger brother. The NDA will fight together, like a rock, with full unity and strength." He added that discussions were held for 60 constituencies, while deliberations for the remaining seats would take place on Sunday evening. A final list of candidates will be prepared and forwarded to the BJP’s central leadership, with the parliamentary board giving the final approval.

Senior BJP leaders dicuss poll plans, candidate list

The committee meeting was attended by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, senior leaders Vinod Tawde and Deepak Prakash, as well as Union minister Giriraj Singh, deputy CMs of Bihar, and other prominent members. In all, 18 committee members and two election in-charges were present for the review exercise.

Jaiswal informed that the discussions covered the performance of sitting MLAs, while also considering applications from new aspirants. Priority was given to women and youth candidates. "We reviewed both the seats we hold and the ones we lost. Based on performance, survey reports, and absence of anti-incumbency, decisions on renomination will be taken," he said.

Criteria for ticket distribution

The BJP chief clarified that the candidate selection would be based on three to four key criteria: strong performance by current legislators, positive feedback in survey reports, and no signs of anti-incumbency. On this basis, the committee agreed that sitting MLAs with good records would be given preference.

Jaiswal confirmed that the second round of the committee meeting will be held on Sunday at 6 pm, where remaining constituencies will be discussed in detail before final recommendations are sent to the central leadership.

