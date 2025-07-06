BJP, Nitish Kumar made Bihar crime capital of India: Rahul Gandhi on business tycoon Gopal Khemka killing Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur.

A day after prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday said the incident has once again proven that the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have together "turned Bihar into the crime capital of India."

The Congress leader also asserted that in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the vote will not be just to change the government, but to save the state. In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The brazen murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has once again proven - the BJP and Nitish Kumar together have turned Bihar into 'India's crime capital'."

"Today, Bihar is living under the shadow of loot, gunshots and murder. Crime has become the new normal here - and the government has completely failed," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Brothers and sisters of Bihar, this injustice cannot be tolerated anymore. The government that cannot protect your children cannot take responsibility for your future either," he said.

The Congress leader further said that every murder, every loot, every bullet is a cry for change. "Now is the time for a new Bihar - where there is progress, not fear. This time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar," he said.

Gopal Khema, a renowned businessman of Bihar, was shot dead outside his home in Patna, in a brazen crime that has sent shockwaves across the capital city. The murder took place in the Gandhi Maidan police station area. According to reports, the assailants fired at Khemka and fled the scene immediately after the attack. The incident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday near the gate of Khemka's house in Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to alight from his car.

Khemka, the owner of Magadh Hospital, was associated with several social organisations in Patna. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state.

The incident comes just months ahead of the assembly polls, which are likely to take place around October-November.

