Bizarre theft disrupts Bihar's Gaya–Patna rail section as thieves cut overhead electric wire

Patna:

Train services on the Gaya-Patna railway section in Bihar were disrupted for nearly three hours on Thursday after unidentified miscreants allegedly stole a section of the overhead electric wire, affecting rail movement between Tehta and Jehanabad stations.

The incident occurred at around 3.05 am when thieves reportedly cut and removed nearly 100 metres of the 25,000-volt overhead equipment (OHE) wire. The damage to the electrical system forced railway authorities to take immediate steps to control train movement in the affected area.

East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra said that several down trains were operated through single-line working while repair teams worked to restore the damaged equipment. Railway officials and technical staff were sent to the location soon after the fault was reported.

According to local residents, the theft took place near Madarpur Railway Gumti, where the absence of late-night police patrolling may have allowed the thieves to carry out the crime.

Line restored by technical teams

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and ECR technical teams reached the spot and began restoration work. During the operation, RPF officials recovered the stolen wire from a nearby water channel, providing a major breakthrough in the investigation.

A railway technician said that the thieves appeared to have cut the main wire at around 3.30 am. The issue was later detected by the Danapur Rail Division, following which railway and police teams were alerted.

Manhunt launched to arrest accused

The damaged overhead system was repaired and normal train operations were gradually restored. However, the theft resulted in delays and affected the movement of several trains on the down line for almost three hours.

Police officials are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the people involved in the theft and take further action.

Bihar’s history of unusual thefts

Bihar has witnessed a spate of such unusual theft incidents in recent years. Earlier in 2023, thieves allegedly stole around 2 km of railway track in Samastipur. The stolen track was part of a railway line that connected the Lohat Sugar Mill with Pandaul railway station.

According to reports, the railway line had remained closed for several years due to the absence of train operations after the sugar mill became non-functional.

Following the incident, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were suspended for alleged lapses in security.

Earlier reports suggested thefts involving mobile towers and even a railway engine, highlighting a pattern of unusual and audacious crimes in the state.

ALSO READ: After mobile tower, rail engine, thieves steel 2 km railway track in Bihar