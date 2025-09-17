Bikram Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Bikram Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Siddharth Saurav won the Bikram seat with a margin of 35,460 votes (19.82%).

The Bikram Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 191 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Bikram Assembly constituency comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Siddharth Saurav of the Congress won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Anil Kumar with a margin of 35,460 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha Bharti won from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 85,174 votes by defeating Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bikram Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bikram Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,08,429 voters in the Bikram constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,60,444 were male and 1,47,972 were female voters. 13 voters belonged to the third gender. 629 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bikram in 2020 was 1,472 (1,409 men and 63 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bikram constituency was 2,92,531. Out of this, 1,55,451 voters were male, 1,37,071 were female, and nine belonged to a third gender. There were 422 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bikram in 2015 was 848 (581 men and 267 women).

Bikram Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bikram constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bikram Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Bikram along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bikram Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Bikram.

Bikram Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Siddharth Saurav won the Bikram seat with a margin of 35,460 votes (19.82%). He polled 86,177 votes with a vote share of 47.71%. He defeated Independent candidate Anil Kumar, who got 50,717 votes (28.08%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Atul Kumar stood third with 14,439 votes (7.99%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Siddharth Saurav won the Bikram seat with a margin of 44,311 votes (25.95%). He polled 94,088 votes with a vote share of 54.44%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Kumar got 49,777 votes (28.80%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Devendra Verma stood third with 4,667 votes (2.70%).

Bikram Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Siddharth Saurav (Congress)

2015: Siddharth Saurav (Congress)

2010: Anil Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Anil Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Anil Kumar (Lok Janshakti Party)

2000: Ram Janam Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Ram Nath Yadav (Communist Party of India)

1990: Ram Nath Yadav (Communist Party of India)

1985: Ram Nath Yadav (Communist Party of India)

1980: Ram Nath Yadav (Communist Party of India)

1977: Kailash Pati Mishra (Janata Party)

Bikram Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bikram Assembly constituency was 1,80,716 or 58.59 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,72,946 or 59.12 per cent.