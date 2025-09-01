Bihpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Bihpur Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Kumar Shailendra of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shailesh Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 6,129 votes.

Patna:

The Bihpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 152 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bihpur Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Kumar Shailendra of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shailesh Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 6,129 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ajay Kumar Mandal won from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,04,868 votes by defeating Ajeet Sharma of the Congress.

Bihpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bihpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhagalpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,58,884 voters in the Bihpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,37,166 were male and 1,21,710 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 999 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bihpur in 2020 was 954 (920 men and 34 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bihpur constituency was 2,45,811. Out of this, 1,30,185 voters were male, 1,15,621 were female and only five belonged to a third gender. There were 604 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bihpur in 2015 was 963 (641 men and 322 women).

Bihpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bihpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bihpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bihpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bihpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Kumar Shailendra won the seat with a margin of 6,129 votes. He polled 72,938 votes with a vote share of 48.53%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Shailesh Kumar, who got 66,809 votes (44.45%). Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Md Haidar Ali stood third with 3,553 votes (2.36%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Varsha Rani won the seat with a margin of 12,716 votes. He polled 68,963 votes with a vote share of 48.39%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kumar Shailendra got 56,247 votes (39.46%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Lal Bahadur Singh stood third with 4,141 votes (2.91%).

2020: Kumar Shailendra (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Varsha Rani (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Kumar Shailendra (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Bulo Mandal (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Bulo Mandal (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Shailesh Kumar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Barhmdeo Mandal (Janata Dal)

1990: Brahmadeo Mandal (Janata Party)

1985: Rajendra Prasad Sharma (Congress)

1980: Rajendra Prasad Sharma (Congress)

1977: Sitaram Singh Azad (Communist Party Of India)

Bihpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bihpur Assembly constituency was 1,50,305 or 58.06 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,42,544 or 57.99 per cent.