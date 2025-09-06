Biharsharif Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Mirroring its diverse history, the Biharsharif Assembly constituency has not remained tied to any particular party or ideology, as parties subscribing to the Left, Right, and Socialist ideologies have represented this constituency.

The Biharsharif Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is situated in the Nalanda district and is part of the Nalanda Parliament seat. The constituency is a general category seat. Politically, it has witnessed a variety of party representation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JD(U)), and Congress being prominent contenders. Dr. Sunil Kumar, a leader from the Koeri caste, has been the most recent dominant figure, winning the seat five consecutive times since 2010, initially on the JD(U) ticket and later on the BJP ticket. The constituency has a notable Muslim and Scheduled Caste electorate and has seen relatively low voter turnout, with 48.56% participation in the 2020 elections. Given the current dominance of the BJP-led NDA, it is expected that they will retain this seat in the upcoming 2025 elections.

Biharsharif Assembly constituency comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr. Sunil Kumar of the BJP won the seat by defeating Sunil Kumar of the RJD with a margin of 15,102 votes (8.26% of the total votes). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U) secured victory from the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 559,422 votes, defeating Dr. Sandeep Saurav of the CPI(ML)(L), who polled 390,308 votes.

Biharsharif Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 294,082 voters in the Biharsharif constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 156,882 were male and 139,740 were female voters. 8 belonged to the third gender. 1,207 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Biharsharif in 2020 was 863 (833 men and 30 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Biharsharif constituency was 348,042. Out of this, 186,069 voters were male, 162,471 were female, and 2 belonged to a third gender. There were 177,666 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Biharsharif in 2015 was 73861 (72,101 men and 6,760 women).

Biharsharif Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Biharsharif constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Biharsharif Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Biharsharif Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Biharsharif Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Dr. Sunil Kumar (BJP) won the Biharsharif seat by a razor-thin margin of 15,102 votes (8.26%), polling 81,888 votes (44.55%) and defeating Sunil Kumar (RJD), who secured 66,786 votes (36.34%), while Afreen Sultana (Independent) stood third with 13,443 votes (7.31%).

In the 2015 elections, Sunil Kumar (BJP) had won the seat with a margin of 2,340 votes (1.35%), bagging 76,201 votes (42.73%), ahead of Mohammad Asghar Shamim (JD(U)) with 73,861 votes (41.42%), while Afrin Sultana (JAP(L)) finished third with 12,635 votes (7.09%).

2020 : Dr. Sunil Kumar (Father's Name: Bhagwat Prasad), BJP

Biharsharif Voter Turnout

In the Biharsharif Assembly constituency, the total number of valid votes polled in 2020 was 156,316, accounting for 53.76% of the electors, while in 2015 it was 158,089, representing 51.18% of the eligible electors.