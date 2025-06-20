People of Bihar have ended 'jungle raj' created by Congress, RJD: PM Modi at Siwan rally PM Modi, during a public address in Siwan, hailed Bihar's legacy and said the state will play a key role in India's rise as a global power while unveiling major development projects.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a massive public gathering in Siwan, Bihar, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of plunging Bihar into an era of 'jungle raj' marked by lawlessness, poverty, and mass migration. He credited the people of Bihar for decisively ending that period of instability, stating that the state is now firmly on the path of progress under the NDA government.

"The Congress and RJD are responsible for the poverty and migration of labourers that plagued Bihar for decades," PM Modi said. "But the people of Bihar have ended the jungle raj, and today, the NDA is delivering development with transparency and accountability."

Highlighting the transformative impact of the NDA’s governance, the Prime Minister shared key achievements: construction of over 55,000 kilometres of rural roads, electrification of 1.5 crore households, and provision of piped drinking water to over 26 crore people across the state.

Turning to Bihar’s historical and strategic significance, PM Modi hailed the state as the "land of freedom fighters" and emphasised its pivotal role in India’s emergence as a global superpower. His remarks came as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects in the housing, water, rail, power, and manufacturing sectors under flagship schemes such as 'Make in India.'

Sharing insights from his recent overseas visit, the Prime Minister said, "I returned from abroad only yesterday. During this visit, I spoke to leaders of the world’s most prosperous nations. They are all impressed with India’s rapid progress. They believe India will soon become the world’s third-largest economic superpower—and Bihar will play a crucial role in that transformation."

He continued, "Bihar is the land that has given the nation its brave freedom fighters. Today, as India rises on the world stage, Bihar’s strength, talent, and resilience will shape our global journey." His remarks were met with thunderous applause from the crowd.

Paying tribute to Bihar’s legacy, Modi added, "The NDA government is carrying forward the life mission of great men like Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Brajkishore Prasad with firm determination." He also reiterated the Centre’s commitment to the region by announcing that development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were inaugurated or launched from the very platform in Siwan.