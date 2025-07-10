Bihar: Woman finds CM Nitish Kumar’s photo on her voter ID card ahead of assembly elections | Video Bihar: Deputy Election Officer Jitendra Kumar clarified that the voter ID cards are processed and printed in Karnataka. He stated that the issue could be resolved by submitting Form 8, either online or at the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office, to initiate the necessary corrections.

Patna:

In a bizarre case of official negligence, a woman from Bihar's Madhepura was left shocked after receiving her voter ID card, only to find a photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar printed on it instead of her own. While the name, address, and all other details on the card were correct, the image on the card belonged to CM.

Madhepura incident raises questions on the Election Commission's accuracy

The issue surfaced during a public protest in Madhepura, where locals were demonstrating against the ongoing Special Revision of the electoral rolls. The woman, a resident of Jaipalpatti locality, unintentionally became the center of attention when her husband, Chandan Kumar, showed the faulty voter ID card to the media.

‘Grave error by the system,’ says husband

Chandan Kumar called the incident a major flaw in the electoral system, blaming it on the negligence of Election Commission officials or the private agency responsible for generating the voter ID cards. He demanded a high-level investigation to ensure accountability and to prevent such errors in the future.

BLO allegedly asked to keep quiet

According to Chandan, the card had arrived around two and a half months ago through the post office. While the envelope bore his wife’s correct details, they were stunned upon opening it to find Nitish Kumar’s photograph instead of hers. When they approached the local Booth Level Officer (BLO), they were allegedly advised not to disclose the issue to anyone.

Election Commission’s error or something more?

Chandan raised a critical point- while it's not unusual for an incorrect photo to accidentally be printed on an ID, using the image of a sitting Chief Minister on a common citizen’s voter card is highly unusual and suggests a more serious oversight.

Election official responds

In response, Deputy Election Officer Jitendra Kumar explained that the voter ID cards are printed and issued by the state of Karnataka. He suggested that the error can be rectified by submitting Form 8 either online or at the Sub-Divisional Officer’s (SDO) office for necessary corrections.

The incident has heightened public concerns about the transparency and reliability of the Election Commission’s processes, particularly at a time when Bihar is preparing for its 2025 Assembly Elections. With voter confidence at stake, calls for immediate investigation and accountability are growing louder.

(With inputs from Shankar)