Bihar: Woman CO assaulted and robbed on hillside trek in Rohtas district, viral videos fuel controversy.

A disturbing incident unfolded on Thursday (July 17) in Bihar’s Rohtas district, where Suryapura Circle Officer (CO) Goldy Kumari was assaulted and robbed while on a trek in the Kaimur hill region near Geeta Ghat. She was accompanied by a male friend when a group of six youths attacked, snatched her mobile phone, and vandalised her car.

Following the incident, Goldy Kumari filed an FIR at Darigaon police station, prompting immediate police action.

Three accused arrested, sent to judicial custody

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack-

Shubham alias Sandeep Bind

Pawan Kumar

Jackie Gupta

All three were picked up from their residences and have since been remanded to judicial custody. Police are continuing their search for the remaining accused.

Multiple videos go viral, stir public outrage

The incident sparked a media storm after videos of the attack went viral on social media. Another video, also widely circulated, allegedly shows CO Goldy Kumari and Saran CO Kaushal Kumar engaging in inappropriate behaviour in the same Kaimur hill area. Locals claim to have recorded the video, accusing the officials of indecent conduct, which has added a new layer of controversy to the case.

Public safety concerns ahead of Bihar elections

The incident has raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in Bihar. Critics argue that if police officers themselves aren’t safe, the common citizen stands even more vulnerable. With state assembly elections approaching, the Nitish Kumar-led government faces mounting scrutiny over the increasing frequency of violent crimes and the effectiveness of policing.

Mounting pressure on the state government

Recent months have seen a steady rise in crime reports from Bihar, fueling public anger and opposition attacks. As videos circulate and questions mount, pressure is growing on the government to take firm action and restore public confidence in law enforcement and governance. All eyes are now on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to see how his administration responds to this troubling incident.

(With inputs from Ranjan Kumar)