Bihar: Wheels of truck get stuck as road caves-in in Patna | Bizarre pics surface

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar

Bihar: The rear wheel of a truck, passing near Agamkuan-Sheetala Mata Mandir road in Bihar's Patna got stuck in a pit due to a road collapse. The pictures of the incident are doing rounds on social media. Some people found the incident humorous while others criticised the Bihar government for the poor construction of the road. Once again, Nitish Kumar-led government in the state had to face backlash because of the incident.

"The rear wheel of a container (truck) passing near Agamkuan-Sheetala Mata Mandir road in Patna City got stuck in a pit due to a road collapse," read a tweet from ANI.

Bridge collapse incident

Earlier on June 5, the Bihar government had to face criticism as an under-construction bridge in the Bhagalpur district collapsed for the second time in a year. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Three pillars of Bhagalpur's Sultanganj Ganga bridge were found to have fallen into the Ganges. The 3-kilometer-long bridge from Aguwani to Sultanganj in Khagaria was under construction, connecting North and South Bihar. The SP Singla Company was constructing the bridge at a cost of 1711 crores. Taking note of the incident, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the incident and asked to identify those responsible for it.

A dream project of Bihar CM

According to reports, this bridge was included in the dream projects of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Locals said that many people had a narrow escape during the incident.

Aguwani Bridge is one of the potential projects of the Bihar government. Till now Rs 1,710 crore has been spent on the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge being built on the river Gang. The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 23, 2014, at Parbatta in Khagaria district.

Aguwani Bridge is one of the potential projects of the Bihar government. Till now Rs 1,710 crore has been spent on the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge being built on the river Gang. The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 23, 2014, at Parbatta in Khagaria district.