Bihar violence: 6 injured in bomb blast in Sasaram; 2 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The cause of the blast is still unknown.

Bihar violence: As many as six people were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Sasaram town in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Saturday evening. All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. The district police have also arrested two people in connection with the matter and the a team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot.

“It has been found that 6 persons were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Rohtas; a team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot. Two persons arrested,” said Rohtas Police.

“There was a bomb blast in Sasaram. Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. We’re investigating all the angles right now,” Sasaram DM Dharmendra Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A clash broke out between two groups in Sasaram and Nalanda's Biharsharif on Friday after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting was also reported in the area. To maintain law and order situation, the authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in both the cities.

According to the Bihar Police, information was received about the incident of a bomb blast in Sasaram of Rohtas after which the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot to investigate the matter. "The blast was reported at a shanty and a scooty has been recovered from the area. Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident," the police said.

Violent clashes erupts again in Biharsharif, Bhagalpur

Another clash broke out on Saturday evening. According to India TV correspondent, Nitish Chandra, at least three people were injured severely while several others were taken to hospital after several rounds of firing incidents in Biharsharif. Along with Section 144, the internet facility is also shut down in the area. Similar clashes were also reported in Bhaglur's Naugachia.

Meanwhile, Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said that the situation is peaceful and under control in the district. “The situation is peaceful and under control in the district. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent gatherings. I appeal to the public to not pay attention to rumours,” said Shubhankar.

Also Read: alanda: Authorities impose curfew in Biharsharif after fresh clash erupts following Ram Navami festivities

26 people so far

A total of 26 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes between groups following Ram Navami celebrations in parts of Bihar. "FIR has been registered in the matter, 26 people have been arrested, and peace is being maintained. There is police presence everywhere," Shahabad DIG Naveen Chandra Jha.

Biharsharif Sadar SM Abhishek Palasi appealed to the public to not pay heed to rumours. "The situation is peaceful and Section 144 is implemented here," he added.

“It's not natural…”

Breaking his silence over the unrest after two groups clashed in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that appropriate action would be taken. He, however, said that 'somebody might have done something unnatural'. Prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively.

"It is unfortunate. The situation was controlled in Sasaram immediately. Last evening at around 6 pm, I got to know about the Biharsharif incident. The situation has been controlled there also. But I have instructed the officials to ascertain who is at fault and investigate the matter because incidents like these never used to take place. Why have such incidents taken place this time?" Kumar said.

"The police will take action against those who are indulged. It isn't 'natural', definitely, somebody might have done something 'unnatural' here and there deliberately," he added.

Also Read: Bihar violence: It isn't 'natural', definitely somebody..., says CM Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah in Bihar amid clashes

Union Minister Amit Shah, who cancelled his Sasaram visit, will inaugurate various programmes for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Patna. Shah will also lay foundation stones for various SSB programmes at Patna's Digha. In the afternoon at 2 pm, he will address a public rally in Navada's Hisua.

Notably, Shah's visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas has been called off due to the imposition of section 144 following clashes in the district. Section 144 was imposed in the town due to clashes between two groups after the Ram Navami celebrations on March 31.