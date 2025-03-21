Bihar: Union minister Raj Bhushan Nishad's uncle shot at in Begusarai, rushed to hospital The incident was reported in Kumbhi village of the Cheria Bariarpur police station area and the development comes amid the killings of policemen in Bihar last week and the murder of another Union Minister's nephew on Thursday.

The maternal uncle of Union Minister and Muzaffarpur MP Raj Bhushan Nishad was shot at on Thursday night. In the incident, Malik Sahni was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to the district hospital of Begusarai for treatment.

Malik Sahni said that he was returning from his shop on Thursday night when he was shot and added that the criminals, armed with weapons, started firing indiscriminately. During the firing, a bullet hit his leg, he said.

After getting information about the incident, a team of police men from Cheria Bariarpur rushed to the spot and sent him to the hospital for treatment. Police also recovered several bullet shells from the spot.

In another incident on Thursday, Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew was killed in a dispute over drinking water in Jagatpur village in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The dispute between Rai's two nephews -- Jai Jit Yadav and Vishwajit Yadav -- escalated into a violent confrontation and the violence unfolded on Thursday morning at the residence of Raghunandan Yadav, the brother-in-law of the minister, in Jagatpur.

Locals stated that a domestic help, while serving water to Jai Jit, dipped his hand into the water and the incident sparked an argument between the two brothers.