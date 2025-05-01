Bihar set to host 7th edition of Khelo India Youth Games from May 4 | Check details Since its inception in 2018 in New Delhi, Khelo India Youth Games has aimed to revive India's sporting culture by identifying young talent and supporting them through a robust national framework.

Riding high on its successful track record of hosting major sporting events such as the Women’s Asian Hockey Championship 2024, the World Cup Women's Kabaddi, and the World Cup Sepak Takraw, Bihar is now gearing up to host the 7th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). The multi-sport event will kick off on May 4, 2025, in Patna, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the Games in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other prominent dignitaries.

This will be a landmark moment for Bihar, putting it at the heart of India's sports narrative. With the slogan "Khelega Bihar, Khilega Bihar", the state is reaffirming its commitment to transforming sports culture from the grassroots to the global stage.

Khelo India Youth Games to be held in five cities

The 7th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will witness participation from over 9,378 athletes, coaches, physiotherapists, and support staff representing 36 states and union territories. These participants will compete in 27 sporting disciplines, ranging from mainstream events like athletics, boxing, and wrestling to traditional and indigenous sports such as Mallakhamb, Thang Ta, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Yogasana.

In a first, the games will be held across five major cities in Bihar — Patna, Rajgir (Nalanda), Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai — making it the most geographically expansive edition of KIYG since the event’s launch in 2018. Designed to identify and nurture grassroots talent, the Khelo India initiative plays a crucial role in reviving and strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem.

Complete list of disciplines: Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling (Road & Track), Fencing, Football, Gatka, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kalaripayattu, Kho Kho, Mallakhamb, Rugby, Sepak Takraw, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Thang-Ta, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, and Yogasana.

What arrangements have been made?

The state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and athlete-friendly experience, including food, lodging, transportation, and medical support. Additional Chief Secretary (Sports) B Rajender has clearly laid directions for the appropriate arrangements, which include fixing food menus, strictly maintaining hygiene standards, and making adequate transportation available for all athletes and staff.

A centralized help desk is also being established to assist with logistics and travel support. B Rajender said, "With its deep cultural roots and a legacy of academic excellence, Bihar is now carving a bold new identity as India's emerging land of sports."

As cricketer Suryavanshi makes waves in the IPL, Bihar's youth are drawing inspiration to dream bigger. From village fields to international arenas, the state is building a pipeline of champions ready to take on the world.

About Khelo India Youth Games

Khelo India was launched by the Government of India in 2017 with the aim of revitalizing the nation's sports culture by involving children at the grassroots level. The initiative also emphasizes the development of superior sports infrastructure and training academies across the country for various disciplines.

As part of this movement, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), Khelo India University Games (KIUG), and Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) were introduced as annual national-level sporting events. These competitions provide a platform for young athletes to represent their states and universities, demonstrate their talent, and compete for medals.

