Bihar: Three members of family shot dead amid dispute in Buxar district | Video.

Buxar:

At least three members of a family were shot dead in a dispute in Bihar's Buxar district on Saturday (May 24). Two others were seriously injured. The incident took place in Ahiyapur village under the Rajpur police station area.

It is reported that the armed assailants attacked following a dispute over gravel and sand. The police are currently investigating the matter.

SP, Shubham Arya said, "The incident happened at around 5:15 am. In this matter between the two parties, 2 people died on the spot, while 1 died during medical treatment."

More details are awaited in this regard.