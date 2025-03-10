Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav rejects idea of realignment with Nitish Kumar, accuses BJP of anti-reservation agenda Tejashwi Yadav rejected speculation of a realignment with Nitish Kumar, criticising his behavior and stating, "The day may not be far when Kumar will be falling at the feet of his two current deputies, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chowdhary."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav vehemently rejected speculation about a potential political realignment with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Yadav's comments came after a press conference following a protest organized by his party over the alleged "theft and eating up of reservations by the NDA."

When asked about the possibility of rejoining forces with Nitish Kumar, who had severed ties with the RJD last year to rejoin the BJP-led NDA, Yadav responded sharply, "Why would we join hands? Why are you trying to divert attention from the issue at hand?" He dismissed rumours suggesting that Kumar, who recently turned 74, might be concerned about potential leadership changes within the BJP after the elections and that the RJD could take advantage of this situation to propose a realignment.

Yadav firmly stated, "There is no offer from anybody. In my party, only RJD President Lalu Yadav and I are authorised to make decisions regarding alliances. Please do not talk nonsense."

The RJD leader also took the opportunity to criticise Nitish Kumar’s public conduct, claiming that the Chief Minister had "lost his senses," citing his behaviour towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav referred to instances where Kumar attempted to touch Modi's feet in public, saying, "Does this behove the Chief Minister of a state?" He further claimed, "The day may not be far when Kumar will be falling at the feet of his two current deputies, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chowdhary."

Yadav also raised concerns about the BJP's stance on reservations in Bihar. He accused the party of pushing an "anti-reservation agenda" and claimed that the state government’s legal representation in the Supreme Court regarding reservation laws was insufficient. The state has appealed to the Supreme Court after the Patna High Court struck down legislation that raised quotas for marginalized communities from 50% to 65%.

Yadav stated, "We are fighting to get the quotas restored. We are fighting it out in the court, as well as on the streets." He also criticised Kumar’s silence on the issue and his failure to leverage his influence with the central government to protect the legislation from judicial intervention. Yadav added, "The Chief Minister seems unconcerned about the need for a nationwide caste census, similar to the survey conducted in Bihar when we were in power together."

As tensions rise between the opposition and the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance, Yadav's remarks reflect the ongoing political friction in Bihar, particularly regarding reservations and the leadership dynamics within the state.