Bihar suspends 15 government employees over lapses in handling public complaints

The Bihar government has suspended 15 government employees, including circle officers (COs), booth-level officers (BLOs) and engineers, over alleged negligence in handling public grievances. The action followed complaints of dereliction of duty during a state-level public grievance redressal camp, according to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

The suspended personnel belong to different departments and have been accused of failing to carry out their responsibilities properly. The departments concerned include Revenue and Land Reforms, Rural Development, Urban Development and Housing, and Public Health Engineering. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has warned government officials and employees against taking public complaints lightly, stressing that citizens must receive timely assistance and respectful treatment.

COs, BLOs and engineers among 15 suspended

The 15 employees facing suspension include circle officers, booth-level officers, engineers and other officials from various departments. The action was taken after alleged lapses in their duties came to light during the state-level grievance redressal camp.

The government has reiterated that officials must remain accountable and ensure that complaints raised by ordinary citizens are addressed within the stipulated time. Choudhary has directed them to deal with people respectfully and work towards resolving their problems without unnecessary delays.

CM Samrat Choudhary leads state-level grievance camp

According to the CMO, the government aims to ensure that every citizen's complaint is addressed transparently, fairly and within a fixed time frame. Necessary instructions have been issued to officials across the state to improve the grievance redressal process.

The statement added that a large number of public complaints have already been resolved through the 'Sahyog' camps. The state-level initiative was launched to help citizens seek justice and ensure that their grievances are dealt with impartially.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary personally chairs the state-level 'Sahyog' programme, which is held at the Cabinet Secretariat in Patna. The initiative is intended to provide citizens with a platform to raise their concerns directly and seek their resolution.

BPSC official suspended over remark on protesting students

In a separate incident a few months ago, the Bihar government suspended Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar after a remark he made about protesting students triggered a controversy.

The matter came to light after a video of Kumar's comments during a press conference circulated on social media. Responding to a journalist's question about students protesting at Gardanibagh, he said, "Hathi chale bazaar... kutte bhaunke hazaar" (The elephant walks through the market while a thousand dogs bark).

The remark drew criticism, prompting Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to take note of the matter and direct the suspension of the official. He asked the General Administration Department to initiate the necessary action.

Following the backlash, Kumar expressed regret over his comment, saying he had not intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.

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