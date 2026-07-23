Bihar students' protest turns violent in Katihar; police lathicharge, protesters hurl stones

Patna:

Bihar witnessed student protests for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with demonstrations intensifying across several districts over the alleged NEET paper leak. Violent clashes were reported in Katihar, where stone pelting took place, while students also staged protests in Patna and Munger, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and condemning the police crackdown on protesters in Delhi on July 20. In Patna, police and protesters came face to face during the demonstrations.

Students are protesting across the country in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation in Delhi and the alleged police brutality there against students.

Protesters hurl stones at security personnel in Katihar

In Katihar, hundreds of students gathered outside the Collectorate, raising slogans against the Centre, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. The situation turned tense when protesters attempted to force open the Collectorate's main gate. Police intervened to stop them, triggering a confrontation that soon escalated into a clash.

As the situation turned violent, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Following the lathi-charge, the protest escalated; some protesters allegedly retaliated by hurling bricks and stones at security personnel.

Additional police forces were deployed, and the situation was brought under control after considerable effort. The Collectorate premises were later turned into a high-security zone, while authorities began identifying those involved in the violence.

Protest in Munger

Student protests also intensified in Munger over the alleged NEET paper leak, with demonstrators taking to the streets to protest the lathicharge on students in Delhi and raise slogans against the central government.

A large number of students gathered near DJ College under the banners of various student organisations, demanding an impartial probe into the alleged examination irregularities and strict action against those responsible.

Protesters also condemned the police action against students in Delhi and called for a transparent examination system. Heavy police deployment was witnessed in the area as the administration remained on alert to prevent any untoward incident. Students warned that the agitation would be intensified if their demands were not addressed.

CJP protest in Delhi

CJP has been holding the protest since June 20 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

During the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, Delhi Police used baton charges and tear gas to prevent protesters from marching towards Parliament. The CJP has accused the police of using excessive force during the operation, while Delhi Police has maintained that it acted after protesters attempted to breach security arrangements.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. Wangchuk is currently admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

(Input: Karan Kumar and Md Imtiyaz Khan)

Also Read: Students protest over NEET paper leak turns violent in Patna; police use tear gas, water cannons

Also Read: