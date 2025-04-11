Bihar storm turns deadly: 58 killed in lightning strikes, hailstorms in several parts of state | Details The powerful storm, which uprooted trees and brought down structures across the state, led to fatalities in several districts. The worst-hit district was Nalanda, where 22 people lost their lives due to massive gusts of wind.

Bihar was hit by severe weather conditions on Thursday, leading to the death of 58 people across the state in a single day. Among the fatalities, 23 people were killed due to lightning strikes, while 35 others died in storm-related accidents, including collapsing trees and walls during heavy rain and strong winds.

As per the information, the worst-hit district was Nalanda, where 22 people lost their lives due to powerful gusts of wind. The storm also claimed lives in Bhojpur (5 deaths), Gaya (3 deaths), and one person each in Gopalganj, Jehanabad, Patna, Arwal, and Muzaffarpur.

Lightning strikes alone accounted for 23 deaths, with Siwan reporting the highest toll of 4. Jamui followed with 3 deaths, while Saharsa, Araria, and Saran each reported 2 deaths. One fatality each was reported in the districts of Patna, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Arwal, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Munger, Katihar, and Bhagalpur. This came a day after 25 people had died in lightning strikes in eight districts of Bihar. Most of the deceased were farmers and daily wage workers, struck while engaged in agricultural work amidst the changing weather.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. He also appealed to the people of the state to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department, the statement added. According to the latest Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25) report, tabled in the state assembly during the budget session in February this year, the state witnessed 275 lightning or thunderstorm-related deaths in 2023.

IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange alert’ (be prepared) for a number of districts, including Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada and Patna. It has also forecast heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday in these districts. "Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at few places over Madhubani, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna," the IMD said in a bulletin.

