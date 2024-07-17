Bihar: Several injured in violent clashes between two Tazia procession organisers in Sitamarhi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Violent clashes between two Tazia procession organisers in Sitamarhi

A violent clash broke out between two groups carrying out Tazia processions on Wednesday in Bihar's Sitamarhi causing injuries to several people. The video of the incident which took place at Mehsaul Chowk in Mehsaul OP area of ​​Sitamarhi city also emerged. The video shows clashes between two procession members while passing by each other. The clashes turned violent as the mob started attacking each other with weapons in their hands. During this, the police present on the spot resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Clash over dominance

As per reports, the dispute happened due to the narrow road. Sitamarhi City DSP Ramakrishna's said that the people of the two processions argued with each other, due to which a violent clash started. He said that both the processions were passing by a narrow road which led to friction between them that eventually turned into violent clashes. However, it is also said that the clashes happened because of the assertion of dominance by both factions. According to City DSP, the police will hold a peace committee by sitting with the people of both factions.

14 people electrocuted during Tazia procession

Meanwhile, in another incident from Bihar, related to the Tazia procession, 14 people were electrocuted by in contact with a high-tension electric wire during the Muharram procession in the Araria district of Bihar on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by Araria Police, the accident occurred when the Muharram procession was passing through an open field in Pipra Bijwada area, when a part of the Tazia came in contact with the high voltage electricity wire, due to which about 14 people involved in the procession got burnt." According to the statement, “While eight persons, who are seriously injured, have been admitted in the Araria district hospital, the rest were discharged after giving necessary medical care.”

ALSO READ | Mukesh Sahani father murder case: Police reveals alleged motive, accused seen in CCTV footage | Watch