Bihar SIR: Chirag Paswan's party MP, JD-U MLC have two EPIC numbers, alleges Tejashwi Yadav Bihar SIR: While Veena Devi is a two-time MP and a member of Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas), her husband Dinesh Singh is an MLC from Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

Patna:

Amid the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in poll-bound Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Veena Devi, who is an MP from Vaishali, has two EPIC cards. Her husband Dinesh Singh, he claimed, has two EPIC cards.

While Veena Devi is a two-time MP and a member of Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas), her husband Dinesh Singh is an MLC from Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

In an 'X' post, the former Bihar deputy chief minister shared screenshots taken purportedly from the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He claimed Veena Devi has two different EPIC cards - UT01134543 and GSB1037894, claiming the LJP MP must have filled two different enumeration forms.

He also claimed that Veena Devi's age differs in the two EPIC cards.

"She (Veena Devi) is a registered voter in the assembly seat that falls under her own Lok Sabha seat, and she is also a voter in the Muzaffarpur assembly segment falling under the parliamentary constituency of the same name. The name of her husband, Dinesh Singh, JD(U) MLC, also figures in the column meant for the spouse," he wrote in Hindi.

"During the voter list revision, she must have signed two different forms with two different signatures. How did she end up with two different votes, with two different ID cards in two different Lok Sabha constituencies, with two different ages in the new draft list published by the Election Commission?" he added.

'EC working to ensure BJP's win'

In his 'X' post, Tejashwi accused the poll body of working with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which constitutes JD-U and LJP (Ram Vilas) in Bihar. He also asked the ECI to accept its mistakes in preparing the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

"Is this not electoral fraud by EC to ensure NDA's victory? Will the EC accept these irregularities and its mistakes in SIR? Will the EC issue two different notices to Dinesh Singh from two different places?" Tejashwi alleged.

Row over deputy CM's voter IDs

Earlier, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has two EPIC cards. He claimed Sinha has one voter ID registered in Patna's Bankipur and the other in Lakhisarai. However, Sinha denied his allegations, saying "we don’t play these games".

However, the poll body issued a notice to the Bihar deputy CM, seeking his reply in the matter. Sinha later said he would positively reply to EC's notice.

Also Read - Election Commission declares Tejashwi Yadav’s EPIC card as 'fake', demands original by August 16