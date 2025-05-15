Bihar shocker: Woman constable hangs self in Jehanabad barrack, third police suicide in a month The forensics team inspected the site and collected evidence, while the woman constable's family was informed of the incident. Her colleagues said she had shown no signs of distress. However, the exact cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Jahanabad:

In a shocking incident from Bihar's Jehanabad district, a woman constable posted at the Mandal Jail allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her barrack. The incident has triggered panic within the police department, especially as this marks the third suicide by a police personnel in the district within just one month.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani Kumari (27), daughter of Upendra Prasad Gupta from Barauni village under Manihari police station in Katihar district. She had been serving as a warder (kakshpal) at Mandal Jail for the last one year.

Woman constable found hanging in her barrack

According to jail sources, Shivani was on duty until around noon on Wednesday, after which she returned to her barrack and moments later, she was found hanging. Her colleagues and senior officials rushed to the scene, with District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey, SP Arvind Pratap Singh, and SDPO Sanjeev Kumar arriving to take stock of the situation.

The forensics team inspected the site and collected evidence, while the woman constable's family was informed of the incident. Her colleagues said she had shown no signs of distress. However, the exact cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Preliminary investigation suggests personal turmoil could be the reason. Reportedly, Shivani's earlier engagement had been called off, and her family was arranging her marriage elsewhere — but she was keen on marrying the same person. The police are probing this angle along with other possible factors. Officials said that the real reason will become clearer once the family arrives and statements are recorded.

Local MLA questions bureaucracy, seeks probe

Meanwhile, Ghosi MLA Rambali Yadav blamed the bureaucracy and poor working conditions in the police force for repeated suicides. He called for a high-level investigation and emphasised the urgent need to improve the psychological and physical welfare infrastructure for police personnel. He also stressed that regular counselling, health checkups, and a robust support system are essential to prevent such incidents.

It should be noted here that this marks the third suicide in Jehanabad's police ranks within a month. On April 21, ASI Parmeshwar Paswan died by suicide in the police quarters under Vanavar Tourist Police Station. Just four days ago, on May 11, constable Binod Chaudhary shot himself with an INSAS rifle inside his barrack at the Jehanabad police line.

(Inputs from Mukesh Kumar)

