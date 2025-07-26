Bihar shocker! One-year-old bites cobra, snake dies, but he survives The bizarre incident took place in Bihar’s West Champaran district after which the boy was rushed to the government medical college and hospital in Bettiah town by family members.

Patna:

In a shocking incident, a one-year-old child in a remote Bihar village bit a cobra following which the venomous snake died, local residents of the area narrated.

The bizarre incident took place in Bihar’s West Champaran district after which the boy was rushed to the government medical college and hospital in Bettiah town by family members.

Child fainted after ‘chewing’ on cobra

The boy who was identified as Govind Kumar fainted after chewing on a live snake, Hospital superintendent Duvakant Mishra stated

“The boy, Govind Kumar, was referred here yesterday by the primary health centre close to his village where he was rushed by family members after he fainted soon after chewing on the live snake,” he said.

According to him, the boy’s family said he bit a cobra at their home in Mohachchhi Bankatwa village before his grandmother could stop him. The snake died, and the child fell unconscious immediately after.

Boy’s health is being monitored

"Family members claim he caught hold of their snake at their house, in Mohachchhi Bankatwa village under Majhaulia block. He was spotted with the serpent by his grandmother and by the time she could intervene, the reptile was bitten by the child. The cobra lay dead on the floor while the child also fell unconscious", Mishra said.

He added that the child was being monitored by doctors and treatment for poisoning would start if the boy showed any symptoms.

Woman and grandson die of snakebites in UP

In a separate incident, last week a 65-year-old woman and her six-year-old grandson lost their lives after being bitten by a snake in Shukl Chapra village, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, officials said.

According to reports, Phool Patti Devi and her grandson Kanha were sleeping on the same cot after dinner when the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday. A snake bit both of them while they slept. Family members immediately rushed them to the Ballia District Hospital, but both succumbed during treatment, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)