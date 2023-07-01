Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: Roads damaged after heavy rainfall in Patna city | WATCH

Bihar: Torrential rain in Patna City of Bihar has caused damage to several roads accompanied by waterlogging. The flood-like situation was witnessed in several low-lying areas of the state following heavy rain. Earlier on Friday, many places in Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Jamui, Katihar and Banka districts witnessed water accumulation following heavy rainfall.

In the video, restoration work on the damaged roads can be seen.

According to Met Department data, the state capital on Friday received 53.45 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am. On the other hand, various regions including Raniganj recorded 90.8 mm, Purnea (77.5 mm), Madhepura (75 mm), Sharsha (68.8 mm), Jamui (67.3 mm), Purnea (67 mm), Katihar (64.5 mm) and Banka (56 mm).

An alert for light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by rain was issued in districts such as Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jamui, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Rohtas, Saran and Vaishali.

Efforts are underway to drain water in other low-lying areas of the state, the officials said on Friday.

