Bihar: 7 killed, including six of a family, in truck-auto collision in Sitamarhi district | DETAILS

Image Source : INDIA TV The angry mob set the truck on fire following the accident

Bihar road accident: In a tragic incident, at least seven people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a ghastly road accident when an auto-rickshaw collided with a truck in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident took place near Pakdi Chowk of Sitamarhi police station.

The injured people were rushed to the Sitamarhi district hospital. The deceased included six members of a family and the driver of the auto-rickshaw. Following the incident, the angry mob set the truck on fire. They also claimed that a few lives could have been saved if an ambulance had arrived on time.

Agitated mob blocks the main road

Further, the people in the region also blocked the main road and created a ruckus. As soon as the information about the uproar was received, the police reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

Speaking about the incident, Mohammad Jabir Nadaf, one of the family members of the deceased, said that his daughter's family had come to attend his son's marriage. They had come from Bashiya village under the limits of Sonbarsa police station. "Today they were returning back to their home when the speeding truck hit the auto they were travelling in" Nadaf added.

CM Nitish Kumar expresses deep shock

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed deep shock over the incident and directed the authorities to make all the necessary arrangements for providing treatment to injured people.