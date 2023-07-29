Bihar: RJD supremo Lalu Yadav shows off badminton skills, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screenshot of the video showing Lalu Yadav playing badminton

Lalu Prasad Yadav, chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, was seen playing badminton on Friday. Tejashwi Yadav, Yadav's son, and leader of the RJD, uploaded a video to Instagram showing the 75-year-old enjoying playing games. Tejashwi wrote in Hindi as the post's caption: “Have not learned to be scared, have not learned to bow…have fought, will fight, will not be scared of prison, and will win the end.” On Instagram, a number of people have commented and liked the post, praising the RJD leader for his enthusiasm.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was experiencing various medical conditions, went through a medical procedure for kidney transplantation in Singapore last year. His daughter posted a picture of Lalu and herself prior to the surgery on Twitter. "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck.”

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the RJD and the son of Yadav, then posted a brief video of Lalu being taken out of the operation theater. After a successful kidney transplant, he tweeted, "Papa has been shifted from the operation theater to the ICU after a successful kidney transplant. Both our national president and elder sister and donor Rohini Acharya are fine.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Beti ho to Rohini Acharya jaisi (a daughter should be like you). Proud of you... You will be an example for generations to come," in response to Rohin Acharya's post.

In the meantime, the head of the RJD was also at the recent opposition meetings in Patna and Bengaluru. Lalu Yadav stated prior to the meeting that it would be conclusive because the "final shape of the proposed front would be given to oust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 general elections”.

Also read | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP without Nitish surges ahead of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, gains in Jharkhand

Also read | Bihar: Social media sites blocked in Darbhanga till July 30 amid rising tensions