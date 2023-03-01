Bihar: Rajnath Singh condemns arrest of father of Galwan martyr, speaks with Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the thrashing of the father of a soldier, who lost his life in Galwan valley clash. Further, the defence minister has said to have condemned the act and expressed his displeasure, sources said.

On Tuesday, Bihar government came under scrutiny after reports suggested that police had taken action against the father of an Army man who had died fighting the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020. Although, the police in Vaishali district asserted that Raj Kapoor Singh was arrested following an FIR lodged under the SC/ST Act by a resident of the same village who had objected to the construction of a memorial of Jai Kishor Singh, who was killed in the skirmish. According to the complainant, he had raised objections about the construction since it was obstructing his way but the accused misbehaved with him.

Taking into cognisance of the case the Bihar Police have also said that after thorough investigation proper action would be taken. "In this whole case, if any police officer or worker is found guilty, then disciplinary action will be ensured against him," Bihar Police tweeted.