Bihar: Railway Minister unveils new trains, rail projects and Tech Parks ahead of 2025 elections Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new train services, major railway projects, and tech parks to boost Bihar’s connectivity and infrastructure ahead of the 2025 elections.

On his recent visit to Bihar, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced several significant initiatives aimed at enhancing the state’s railway infrastructure and connectivity, delivering a major boost ahead of the upcoming elections.

New train services announced for Bihar

The Rail Minister unveiled plans to introduce multiple new train services connecting Bihar with key cities across India:

Patna to Delhi: A new daily Amrit Bharat Express will operate, strengthening the vital Patna-Delhi corridor.

Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar): A weekly Amrit Bharat Express service will commence.

Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar): A weekly Amrit Bharat Express train will be launched, connecting West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh via Bihar.

Jogbani to Erode (Tamil Nadu): A new daily express train connecting Bihar to South India.

Saharsa to Amritsar: Introduction of a new Amrit Bharat Express to enhance connectivity to Punjab.

These new services represent a significant upgrade in rail travel options for Bihar residents, especially notable during this election year.

Major railway projects on the horizon

Alongside new train services, the Minister announced upcoming infrastructure projects set to improve rail capacity and efficiency in Bihar:

Bhagalpur-Jamalpur Third Line: A new third railway line spanning 53 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,156 crore, is slated for sanction soon.

Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya Doubling: Doubling of tracks over 104 km at a projected cost of Rs 2,017 crore.

Rampurhat-Bhagalpur Doubling: Another doubling project covering 177 km, estimated at Rs 3,000 crore.

These projects aim to ease congestion and increase rail traffic capacity across key routes in Bihar.

Expansion of software technology parks

In addition to rail infrastructure, Vaishnaw highlighted the progress of technological infrastructure development in Bihar. Two new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) are ready for inauguration:

STPI Patna (Patliputra New Building): Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 53 crore.

Upcoming STPI in Darbhanga: With an investment exceeding Rs 10 crore, this facility is set to boost the IT ecosystem in northern Bihar.

The Minister emphasised that these STPIs will facilitate IT growth and employment opportunities in the state.

A promising future for Bihar's connectivity

Ashwini Vaishnaw’s announcements are being seen as a substantial effort to improve Bihar’s rail connectivity and technological infrastructure, providing new avenues for economic growth and convenience for the people. With multiple train launches and large-scale infrastructure projects underway, Bihar is set to witness transformative developments in the coming years.