Bihar polls: 'Whenever NDA contests elections, they indulge in vote chori,' alleges Rahul Gandhi

Purnea (Bihar):

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulged in 'vote chori' and said that his party has already shown evidence that the saffron party won the 2024 assembly elections in Haryana by 'stealing' votes. Speaking at a poll rally in Purnea, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will try to seat votes in Bihar polls as well.

"We have shown the entire world that the BJP and the Election Commission have stolen the Haryana election. I am sure that they would try to steal votes in Bihar," Gandhi said. "It is the responsibility of Bihar's youth to put a stop to this, and save the Constitution... All of you need to be cautious at the polling booths."

This comes a day after the former Congress president claimed a "systematic vote chori" method was evolved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to "kill Indian democracy". He alleged that the same method will be deployed in poll-bound Bihar by the NDA to win the elections.

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi, Nitish Kumar

The former Congress president also took a dig at incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar and said the Janata Dal United (JDU) leader has turned the state's youth into labourers. He also attacked PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging the Bihar government is being run by bureaucrats from New Delhi.

"Bihar needs to progress again. The world's best universities and hospitals should be established in Bihar. Bihar should become a global tourism and industrial hub. But Prime Minister Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cannot do this," Gandhi said.

"Nitish Kumar cannot do anything because he is being remotely controlled by Prime Minister Modi... The government is not being run by Nitish Kumar," Gandhi added.

Gandhi's remarks come on a day when polling for the first phase in Bihar was held. The polling for the second phase, meanwhile, will be held on November 11 and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

