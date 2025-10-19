Bihar polls: Drama outside Lalu Yadav's residence as RJD leader tears kurta over ticket distribution | VIDEO Senior RJD leader Madan Shah staged a dramatic protest outside party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s residence in Patna after being denied a ticket from the Madhuban Assembly constituency.

Patna:

Madan Shah, a longtime Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) worker and hopeful candidate from the Madhuban Assembly constituency, broke down publicly near party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s residence. Tearing his clothes, falling to the ground, and crying, Shah expressed deep disappointment and anger after being denied the Madhuban ticket. The incident attracted a crowd and caused a moment of chaos outside the party leader’s home.

Accusations of corruption and ticket selling

Shah alleged that his denial was due to refusing to pay bribes. He named Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav as the person allegedly brokering tickets for money. Shah claimed that instead of him, Dr Santosh Kushwaha, whom he called a BJP agent, was given the Madhuban seat. He accused the party of sidelining honest workers in favor of those with financial power.

Shah recalls when Yadav assured giving him ticket

Shah emphasised his long association with the RJD and his respect for Lalu Prasad Yadav, whom he called his “Guru.” He recalled that Lalu had personally assured him of a ticket after a community survey showed his strong chances of winning from Madhuban. Shah said he had been working for the party since the 1990s and had even sold his land to support his political career.

"In 2020, Lalu ji called me to Ranchi and got a survey done regarding the population of Teli community, and that Madan Shah will defeat Randhir Singh from Madhuban constituency. Tejashwi ji and Lalu ji had called me, they had said that they will give me a ticket. I have been working for the party since the '90s. I am a poor man, I sold my land...They will not form the government; Tejashwi is very arrogant, doesn't meet people...They are giving away tickets...Sanjay Yadav is doing all this...I have come here to die. Lalu Yadav is my Guru...He had said that he would give me a ticket...They gave a ticket to Santosh Kushwaha, a BJP agent..."

‘Tejashwi Yadav is arrogant’

In his emotional appeal, Shah criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, calling him “arrogant” and accusing him of neglecting grassroots workers. He expressed frustration at the party’s ticket distribution process, claiming it was driven by internal politics and favoritism. Security personnel intervened and escorted him away from the residence to prevent further disruption. Despite the removal, Shah continued to voice his grievances, even attempting to follow Lalu Yadav’s car.