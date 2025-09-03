Bihar polls: Amit Shah chairs key meet with BJP leaders, seat-sharing formula on agenda Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The meeting was crucial as the NDA is yet to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the Bihar polls. In Bihar, the NDA consists of the BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD-U, Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (Secular) and RLM of Upendra Kushwaha.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a crucial meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Bihar in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, and other senior leaders of the party.

The meeting was crucial as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the Bihar polls. In Bihar, the NDA consists of the BJP, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) of Upendra Kushwaha.

Why is finalising the seat-sharing formula tougher for the NDA?

During the 2020 Bihar elections, Chirag Paswan's LJP had fielded candidates against the JD-U. However, this time, Chirag's party is an integral part of the NDA both at the Centre and the state, and will unlikely take a step like the previous elections. According to a report by The Indian Express, the LJP has wished to contest on 40 seats, a demand that will unlikely be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Manjhi's HAM (Secular) is also keen on contesting more seats. In April this year, Manjhi publicly announced that his party would contest on 35-40 seats in the 2025 Bihar elections. "We will have at least 20 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly," Manjhi, a minister at the Centre, had said.

The JD-U, whose vote share dropped to 15.39 per cent in 2020 elections, is also looking to contest on at least 100 seats, according to a report. Meanwhile, the RLM may also be keen on contesting more seats, which may even make it complex for the NDA to finalise the seat-sharing formula.

What was the seat-sharing formula among NDA partners in 2020 Bihar polls?

In the 2020 Bihar polls, the BJP contested on 110 seats and won 74. The JD-U contested on 115 seats and won 43. The LJP contested on 135 assembly constituencies, mainly fielding candidates against the JD-U, but won just one seat. According to political experts, LJP played a spoilsport for JD-U on as many as 30 seats.

The HAM (Secular), on the other hand, contested on seven seats and won four seats. Notably, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) was also a part of the NDA during the 2020 Bihar elections and had contested on 11 seats, winning four constituencies.

