Bihar polls 2025: NDA yet to finalise seat-sharing pact, will have clarity after Dussehra, says Manjhi

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to finalise the seat-sharing pact for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, said Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday. However, Manjhi, who leads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), said there will be more clarity about it following Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 2.

"We are yet to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement for the Bihar polls. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Home Minister are visiting Bihar. After Dussehra, we should have more clarity, as all the leaders will discuss the matter," news agency PTI quoted Manjhi as saying.

Manjhi's remark comes amid reports that the NDA, which including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the HAM and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), may finalise the seat-sharing pact around Dussehra.

During the previous assembly elections in 2020, the BJP and the JD-U finalised a 121:122 formula. Out of 121 seats, the BJP gave 11 to Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which this time is contesting the Bihar polls as part of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, JD-U had given seven seats to HAM from its quota, effectively contesting on 115 seats.

On the other hand, the undivided LJP contested on 137 seats, fielding most of its candidates against the JD-U.

NDA's seat-sharing dilemma?

According to reports, the NDA is facing a dilemma in finalising the seat-sharing pact, with Paswan's LJP demanding 40 seats. Though the BJP has offered it 25 constituencies, the LJP is constantly hinting that it wants to contest on more seats. Recently, party MP Arun Bharti also made a cryptic post on X, saying the party would have secured more than 10 per cent vote share in 2020 Bihar polls had it contested on all 243 seats.

Amid this, Manjhi had also recently said that he felt "humiliated" over "recognised party" status eluding HAM even after a decade of inception, creating a buzz that the HAM wants to contest on more seats. He later clarified his remark, saying he was "begging and not making a claim" that his party be given a respectable number of seats by the NDA, though.

"Please do not take my words in the wrong light. I consider it a blot (kalank) that even after 10 years of establishment, HAM remains an unrecognised party. I have been helping the NDA for long. So, I am begging the NDA leaders (bheekh maang rahe hain) and not making a claim," Manjhi had said.