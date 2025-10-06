Bihar Polls 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan to meet Chirag Paswan as NDA scrambles to finalise seat-sharing pact Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Notably, Dharmendra Pradhan was recently in Bihar where he meet senior leaders of the BJP, discussing party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. During his Bihar visit, Pradhan also called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is Bharatiya Janata Party's in-charge for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, will soon meet Chirag Paswan in New Delhi, his cabinet colleague and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, to finalise the seat-sharing pact among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

The development comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for Bihar elections.

Pradhan's key meet with Nitish Kumar, Jitan Manjhi

Notably, Pradhan was recently in Bihar where he meet senior leaders of the BJP, discussing party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. During his Bihar visit, Pradhan also called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is a key member of the ruling NDA. The meeting between the two was held in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD-U national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is considered to be a close aide of Kumar.

Pradhan, along with Choudhary and BJP's Vinod Tawde, also met Jitan Ram Manjhi, his cabinet colleague and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) supremo, on Sunday in Patna in view of the assembly elections. "In view of the Bihar Assembly elections, a meeting was held today at my Patna residence with my colleague, Union Minister and Bihar BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan... During the meeting, several important matters were discussed," said Manjhi, sharing the photos of the two on X.

Chirag's demand and Manjhi's request

Reportedly, both Paswan and Manjhi have demanded to contest on more seats this time. According to multiple reports, Paswan has demanded 40 seats for his LJP. The BJP has offered it around 25 seats, though. However, LJP leaders have stayed firm that the party will contest on more seats in this Bihar polls.

Similarly, Manjhi has also demanded more seats for his HAM (Secular). However, Manjhi has clarified that he is not 'claiming' anything and is only 'begging' to the NDA leaders. In the previous elections in 2020, the HAM contested on seven seats, winning four of them. The undivided LJP, on the other hand, had contested on 137 seats, but won just one.

Bihar election schedule

Earlier in the day, ECI announced that Bihar elections would be in two phases, November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.