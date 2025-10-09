Bihar polls 2025: CM Nitish to chair key JD-U meet today as suspense over seat-sharing in NDA continues Bihar assembly elections 2025: Reportedly, both the BJP and the JD-U are keen on contesting on 103 seats each. However, the demands of LJP (Ram Vilas) and HAM (Secular) have made it difficult for the NDA to finalise the seat-sharing pact.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister and Janatal Dal-United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar will hold a crucial meeting with party leaders on Thursday as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues to decide its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The meeting will be held at Kumar's residence in Patna at around 10 am. The meeting is likely to be attended by top leaders of the JD-U.

Although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for Bihar elections, the ruling NDA - which includes Kumar's JD-U, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) - is yet to finalise the seat-sharing pact. The main reason for this is the demand of Paswan and Manjhi to contest on more seats.

BJP, JD-U keen to contest on 103 seats each

Reportedly, both the BJP and the JD-U are keen on contesting on 103 seats each. However, the demands of Paswan and Manjhi have made it difficult for the NDA to finalise the seat-sharing pact. According to reports, Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) wants to contest on 40 to 50 seats, but the BJP has offered it 20 seats. Similarly, Manjhi publicly demanded 15 seats for his HAM (Secular), threatening he won't contest the elections if his demands are not met.

"If we do not get 15 seats, we will remain a registered party only. There is no point in contesting elections then," Manjhi said on Wednesday.

A 121:122 formula in 2020

During the previous elections in 2020, the BJP and the JD-U had finalised the 121:122 formula, with the saffron party giving 11 of its seats to Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which was a member of the NDA back then. Similarly, the JD-U had given seven seats from its quota to the HAM (Secular). However, the LJP had contested separately on 137 seats.

In the end, the BJP and the JD-U had won 74 and 43 seats, respectively, while the LJP had won just one constituency. Meanwhile, the HAM (Secular) had bagged four seats.

2025 Bihar elections dates

This year, the election would be held in two phases - November 6 and November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.