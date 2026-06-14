Bihar Police arrest four for selling fake NEET-UG and other exam question papers

Muzaffarpur:

The Bihar Police have arrested four people accused of selling fake question papers of different exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG), to candidates and their parents from Muzaffarpur district, a senior officer said on Sunday. These accused used to sell counterfeit question papers in exchange for large sums of money. Following the arrest of an accused in a similar case a few days ago, these four individuals were apprehended in Muzaffarpur based on information provided by him. The police said that the arrested individuals are currently being interrogated, and the investigation is ongoing.

Accused were operating a network

The arrested individuals have been identified as Harsh, Aman Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Harsh Kanodia. Police arrested the four on Saturday evening and seized three mobile phones from them. Officials said that the group operated a network that defrauded anxious parents by selling fake question papers for exams like NEET via social media platforms.

Muzffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters on Sunday, "The arrested persons were operating a network that duped desperate parents by selling them fake question papers of various examinations, including NEET, through social media platforms."

Used social media platforms to deceive candidates

"Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday," Mishra said.

During interrogation and based on their confessional statements, it was revealed that they used social media platforms to deceive aspirants by claiming they could provide question papers. "They collected money through online transfers into bank accounts and then passed the collected amount to Manish Jha," the SSP said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The Bihar Police had also recently issued an advisory regarding the NEET-UG re-examination. According to the notification, if any information is received regarding attempts to cause irregularities in this examination, please immediately report it to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Bihar, Patna, via mobile/WhatsApp number 9031829067 or email ID digeou-bih@gov.in. Prompt investigation and further action will be taken. Information regarding cyber fraud involving fake calls can also be reported to the NCRP portal helpline number 1930.

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