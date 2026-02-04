Bihar: Playing vulgar, double-meaning songs in public places to attract FIR, says Samrat Choudhary The Deputy Chief Minister has directed police officials in all districts to launch special drives to curb the practice. He also instructed the police to initiate strict legal action against anyone violating the order.

Patna:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary has issued strict instructions to the police to take firm action against the playing of obscene and double-meaning songs in public places across the state.

According to the directive, FIRs will be registered against individuals found playing vulgar or suggestive songs—whether in Bhojpuri, Magahi, Maithili, or any other language—on buses, trucks, auto-rickshaws, or at public locations.

Violators may also face imprisonment for failing to comply with the order. Addressing the issue, Samrat Choudhary said that the public broadcast of obscene songs has a negative impact on society, particularly on children. He noted that such content undermines the dignity and safety of women and promotes vulgarity in the social environment.

“These songs are leaving an adverse impression on young minds, and restricting them has become essential to ensure women’s safety and social decorum,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed police officials in all districts to launch special drives to curb the practice. He also instructed the police to initiate strict legal action against anyone violating the order, emphasising zero tolerance toward obscenity in public spaces.