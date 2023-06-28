Bihar: Portion of Pipa bridge built on river Ganga in Vaishali washed away due to strong winds | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pipa bridge in Bihar collapses

Bihar: The Zamindari Ghat Pipa bridge built on the river Ganga in Bihar was washed away due to over-flowing river after heavy rains in the region. The road connectivity of Raghopur district headquarters to Hajipur has been affected. At least three lakh have been in Vaishali's Diyar region have been affected after the bridge collapsed as they are facing connectivity issues.

The bridge was the only support for the movement for people living around the Raghopur district headquarters.

People are worried as a large of marriage processions were scheduled to take place.

Boat fare increased

The boat fare for crossing the river has also been increased. As earlier, people used to pay Rs 10 per person to cross the river which has now been increased to Rs 20.

BJP slams govt

BJP leader Gautam Singh said that Pipa bridge could not provide service properly despite the government spending Rs 85 lakh. The authority installed a pontoon bridge very late and somehow the approach road was built.

