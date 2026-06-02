Bihar orders statewide audit of madrasas, Sanskrit school; institutions found violating rules may face closure

New Delhi:

The Bihar government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all madrasa and Sanskrit schools operating across the state, signaling a major review of institutions receiving recognition and support under various education boards. Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that special teams will be deployed to assess whether these schools are functioning in accordance with prescribed norms and standards. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and quality in the state's educational institutions.

‘Both systems of education must be strengthened’

While announcing the decision, the minister said the government is committed to strengthening Sanskrit schools in the same way that efforts have been made to promote madrasa education. According to the minister, the inspection drive is intended to create a level playing field and ensure that institutions under both the Madrasa Board and Sanskrit Education Board are operating effectively and serving students as intended.

What will inspectors check?

The special verification exercise will focus on several key areas that determine the functioning and credibility of schools.

Teams will examine:

Actual student enrolment and attendance

Presence of teaching staff

School infrastructure and facilities

Utilisation of government grants and funds

Compliance with education department guidelines

Three-member teams to conduct field inspections

To carry out the exercise, the government has decided to form dedicated three-member inspection teams. Each team will include:

The Headmaster (HM) of a school from the concerned area

The Block Development Officer (BDO)

An official from the Education Department

These teams will conduct on-site inspections and submit detailed reports to the government.

Officials said the findings from across the state will be compiled and examined at the ministry level. A detailed review will be conducted after all reports are received. The government is expected to use the findings to identify gaps, improve monitoring mechanisms and take action where necessary.

The Education Department has made it clear that institutions found operating in violation of rules or through fraudulent means will face strict action.

Schools that fail to meet prescribed norms or are found misusing government benefits could be shut down following the review process.