Bihar: Nitish Kumar loses his cool over Jitan Ram Manjhi, says 'he became CM due to my stupidity'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Amid the ongoing Assembly session, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came down heavily on Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday. Kumar lost his cool over the former Chief Minister during discussion during the discussion on the Reservation Amendment Bill.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumar said that Manjhi had got the chance to become the Chief Minister of the state due to his stupidity. The fiasco happened when Manjhi was delivering his address on the bill. During the discussion on the bill, former CM said that he does not trust the caste census done in Bihar.

It has been claimed that reservation will be reviewed every 10 years, but has the Bihar government reviewed the reservation? By now there should have been 16 per cent reservation but till now it is only 3 per cent. It is good to increase the reservation, but what is there on the ground?" Manjhi asked, which prompted Kumar to lose his cool.