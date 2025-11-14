Patna Sahib Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Ratnesh Kumar Vs Adil Aftab Khan | Who will win? In 2025, the main contenders are Ratnesh Kumar (BJP), Adil Aftab Khan (Congress), and Vinita Mishra (Jan Suraaj Party). The BJP contests as part of the NDA alliance, while Congress represents the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Patna Sahib Assembly constituency begins at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Patna Sahib is one of the 243 assembly segments in the state. It is a General category seat located in Patna district and is one of the six assembly segments of the Patna Sahib parliamentary seat. Named after the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh and home to the revered Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara, the constituency is entirely urban and has been a BJP stronghold for decades. Established in 2008 after delimitation, it was earlier known as Patna East since 1957.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Patna Sahib

Main Parties and Candidates in Patna Sahib

The Patna Sahib Assembly constituency is set for a competitive electoral battle featuring key candidates from major political alliances in Bihar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ratnesh Kumar as its candidate, while the Congress is represented by Adil Aftab Khan. The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has nominated Vinita Mishra from the seat. The BJP is contesting as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). On the other hand, the Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Patna Sahib in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nand Kishore Yadav of the BJP won the Patna Sahib seat by a narrow margin, securing 97,692 votes (51.91%). He defeated Pravin Singh of the INC, who polled 79,392 votes (42.19%), while NOTA (None of the Above) finished third with 3,234 votes (1.72%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nand Kishore Yadav, the BJP candidate, won the Patna Sahib seat with a margin of 2,792 votes (1.50%), securing 88,108 votes (46.89%) ahead of Santosh Mehta of the RJD, who garnered 85,316 votes (45.40%). The third-place candidate, Nandu Kumar of the SS, received 2,694 votes (1.43%).

Patna Sahib Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP

2015: Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP

2010: Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP

