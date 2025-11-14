Mokama Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh Vs Veena Devi | Who will win? In Mokama, the main candidates are Anant Kumar Singh (JDU), Veena Devi (RJD), and Priyadarshi Piyush (JSP). The JDU is allied with BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLM, while the RJD is in coalition with VIP, Congress, and Left parties, making the contest highly competitive.

The counting of votes for the Mokama Assembly constituency started at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Anant Kumar Singh, contesting on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, is leading according to early trends.JD(U) has surged ahead in the initial rounds of counting, gaining an early advantage in Mokama. The contest remains tight. Mokama, a general category constituency, is part of the Munger Lok Sabha seat and one of the 14 assembly segments in Patna district. The Lok Sabha constituency comprises Ghoswari, Mokama, and Pandarak blocks, along with 11 gram panchayats. The seat has historically been influenced by muscle power politics, with Anant Kumar Singh winning multiple elections here, including one while he was in prison.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Mokama

While Bihar recorded a record 66.91% overall turnout, women voters led the way with 71.6%, 8.8 points higher than the 62.8% turnout among men — marking the largest gender gap ever. In absolute numbers, women appear to have outvoted men in the state for the first time.

Main Parties and Candidates in Mokama

In the Mokama Assembly constituency of Bihar, the main contenders include Anant Kumar Singh of the Janata Dal United (JDU), Veena Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Priyadarshi Piyush of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). The JDU is contesting as part of a broader alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Meanwhile, the RJD has formed a coalition with the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Congress, and Left parties in Bihar, making the contest highly competitive in the constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Mokama in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Anant Kumar Singh of RJD won the Mokama seat by a margin, securing 78,721 votes (52.99%). He defeated Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of the RJD, who polled 42,964 votes (28.92%), while Suresh Singh Nishad of the LJP finished third with 13,331 votes (8.97%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Anant Kumar Singh, won as an Independent candidate, won the Mokama seat with a margin of 18,348 votes (12.69%), securing 54,005 votes (37.35%) ahead of Neeraj Kumar of the JD(U), who garnered 35,657 votes (24.66%). The third-place candidate's details are not provided.

Mokama Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Anant Kumar Singh, RJD

2015: Anant Kumar Singh, Independent

2010: Anant Kumar Singh, JD(U)

1990: Dilip Kumar Singh, JD

