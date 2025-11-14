Harnaut Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Hari Narayan Singh Vs Varun Kumar | Who will win? In Harnaut, the main candidates are Hari Narayan Singh (JDU), Arun Kumar (Congress), and Kamlesh Paswan (JSP). The JDU is allied with BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLM, while Congress is in coalition with RJD, Left parties, and VIP, making the contest closely fought.

The counting of votes for the Harnaut Assembly constituency began at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Harnaut, a general category seat in Nalanda district, is part of the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency and one of its seven assembly segments. Established in 1972, the constituency includes the Harnaut, Chandi, and Nagar Nausa community development blocks. Known for its fertile farmlands and proximity to historical sites, Harnaut is also the political bastion of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose native village, Kalyan Bigha, is just three kilometres away.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Harnaut

Main Parties and Candidates in Harnaut

In the Harnaut Assembly constituency of Bihar, the main candidates are Hari Narayan Singh (JDU), Arun Kumar (Congress), and Kamlesh Paswan (JSP). The JDU is contesting in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has formed a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), setting up a competitive contest in the constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Harnaut in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Hari Narayan Singh of the JD(U) won the Harnaut seat by a narrow margin, securing 65,404 votes (41.24%). He defeated Mamta Devi of the LJP, who polled 38,163 votes (24.06%), while Kundan Gupta of the INC finished third with 21,144 votes (13.33%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Hari Narayan Singh of the JD(U) won the Harnaut seat with a margin of 14,295 votes (9.13%), securing 71,933 votes (45.91%) ahead of Arun Kumar of the LJP, who garnered 57,638 votes (36.78%). Dharmendra Kumar, an Independent, finished third with 4,146 votes (2.65%).

Harnaut Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Hari Narayan Singh, JD(U)

2015: Hari Narayan Singh, JD(U)

2010: Harinarayan Singh, JD(U)

Oct 2005: Sunil, JD(U)

Feb 2005: Sunil, JD(U)

2000: Vishvamohan Choudhary, SAP

1995: Nitish Kumar, SAP

1990: Braj Nandan Yadav, IND

1985: Nitis Kumar, LKD

1980: Arun Kumar Singh, IND

1977: Bhola Prasad Singh, IND

