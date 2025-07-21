Bihar NDA meet turns tense as Vijay Sinha, Ashok Choudhary clash over BJP MLAs being sidelined A heated argument broke out between Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha and JDU minister Ashok Choudhary during the NDA legislature party meeting, with Sinha objecting to BJP MLAs being left out of official events. Despite the sharp exchange, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained silent during the meeting.

Patna:

With the Bihar assembly elections approaching, tensions within the NDA alliance surfaced during a key legislators’ meeting on Monday. According to sources, a sharp exchange took place between Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha and JDU minister Ashok Choudhary over the alleged exclusion of BJP MLAs from an official event organised by the Rural Works Department. Sinha strongly objected to the absence of local BJP MLAs at the event, leading to a heated debate during the NDA legislature party meeting itself.

All allies must honour coalition discipline: Vijay Sinha

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha stressed that coalition discipline is not the responsibility of one party alone but of all allies. He also raised the issue of RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav, who had supported the NDA during the confidence vote. Sinha pointed out that despite prior knowledge among top leaders about Yadav’s support, he was not invited to official programmes, calling it a violation of alliance ethics.

Sinha expressed further displeasure that BJP MLA Pranav Yadav from Munger was also not invited to government functions. His comments added to the growing list of grievances about BJP leaders being sidelined in joint programmes.

Controversy over ticket denial to Prahlad Yadav

The tensions stem in part from a July 16 event in Lakhisarai, attended by Union Minister Lalan Singh and Ashok Choudhary. After the event, Lalan Singh made a controversial comment suggesting that Prahlad Yadav would not be given a ticket, indirectly referring to him as a “terror” in Lakhisarai.

Deputy CM questions global tendering policy

Sinha also raised concerns over the Rural Works Department’s global tendering process, saying it was denying opportunities to local contractors. Several BJP MLAs, including Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, backed him and said such practices could hurt the NDA in the upcoming elections.

Nitish Kumar remains silent during exchange

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with BJP state president Samrat Choudhary and leaders of all NDA allies, was present during the meeting. However, both Kumar and Choudhary chose not to comment on the heated exchanges or the complaints raised over exclusion and tendering policies.