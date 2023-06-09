Bihar municipal elections: Polling underway for 31 urban local bodies; more than 4400 candidates in fray

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar municipal elections 2023

Bihar municipal elections 2023: Polling is underway for the 31 municipal bodies in Bihar on Friday amid tight security. The voting which began at 7 am will conclude at 5 pm. The elections are being held for 18 municipal councils, 2 municipal corporations and 11 village panchayats in total. The election was necessitated as the tenure of 31 municipal bodies expired in the month of June.

Notably, this is the first time that the general public has been allowed to elect their representatives directly, as only ward members were allowed earlier to take part in these elections. A total of 1677 polling booths have been set up for voting. The elections were to be held for a total of 816 posts, but out of these, unopposed elections have been held on 9 posts.

More than 4400 candidates in fray

As many as 4,443 candidates are in the fray today. The number of female candidates is more than the number of male candidates. The number of female candidates is 2,242, while the number of male candidates is 2,201. Meanwhile, the total number of voters is 12,73,810, of which the number of male voters is 6,68,022 and the number of female voters is 6,05,724. Apart from this, the number of transgender voters is 63.

Today, voting is being held for 31 posts for Chief Councillor, 31 posts for Deputy Chief Councilor and 714 posts for Ward Councillor. There are 3457 candidates in the fray for the post of Ward Councillor. Out of these, the number of male candidates is 1,560, while the number of female candidates is 1897.

423 candidates try their luck for Chief Councillor post

In addition, there are 423 candidates in the fray for Chief Councillor. Among them, the number of male candidates is more. Male candidates are 252 while the number of female candidates is 171. A total of 391 candidates will try their luck for Deputy Chief Councillor. Of these, the number of male candidates is 287 while the number of female candidates is 104.

On the instructions of the State Election Commission, the 'Facial Recognition System' (FRS) was implemented before voting under the municipal general / bye-elections in all the concerned districts. It should be mentioned here that results will be declared for all 31 municipal bodies in the state on June 11.