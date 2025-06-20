Bihar MP Upendra Kushwaha receives death threats allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, urges immediate action Notably, the calls came just as the Rajya Sabha MP was preparing to leave Patna for Siwan, where he is scheduled to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event on Friday.

Patna:

Bihar MP and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha reported receiving a series of threatening calls and messages on Thursday evening, allegedly from individuals claiming affiliation with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to Kushwaha, between 8:52 PM and 9:20 PM, seven consecutive threatening calls were received from the mobile numbers +91 6305129156 and +91 9229567466. The threats continued via a message and MMS sent at 8:57 PM from +91 7569196793, warning the individual against making political statements against a particular party.

“I was told via MMS/SMS from mobile number +917569196793 that if I continue to speak politically against a particular party, I will have to face the consequences. I was also told that I would be finished off in 10 days.SSP Patna should take immediate cognizance and take strict action against the culprits. Such threats are unacceptable in a democratic system. This entire disruption is expected to end immediately. @PatnaPolice24x7,” Kushwaha posted on X.

Threat to life: Kushwaha

The sender reportedly threatened dire consequences, stating that if the political commentary continues, Kushwaha would be “finished off in 10 days.”

The Bihar MP has called upon SSP Patna to take immediate cognizance of the situation and launch a probe into the source of these communications. "Such threats are unacceptable in a democratic system. This entire disruption is expected to end immediately," he said.

The matter raises urgent questions about cybersecurity, political intimidation, and the potential misuse of gang names to instill fear among citizens. Authorities have yet to comment officially on the matter.

Notably, the calls came just as the Rajya Sabha MP was preparing to leave Patna for Siwan, where he is scheduled to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event on Friday.