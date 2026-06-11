Bihar MLC Polls: Nitish Kumar's son, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh among 10 elected unopposed; NDA bags 9 seats

Patna:

Candidates for all 10 Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Bihar, including one by-election seat, were elected unopposed on Thursday (June 11), with the NDA winning nine seats and the RJD just securing one seat. The NDA's tally includes four seats each for the BJP and JD(U) and one seat for the LJP (Ram Vilas), while the RJD secured the remaining one seat.

All candidates were declared victorious after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations expired today.

Among the prominent winners is Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh.

Full list of newly elected MLCs

The newly elected MLCs include Nishant Kumar, Bharti Mehta, Shivani Devi Prajapati, and Lalan Prasad from the JD(U); notably, Lalan Prasad was elected in the by-election for the seat vacated by Nitish Kumar. From the BJP, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, Sanjay Prakash Mayukh, Anil Thakur, and Sheila Pandit were elected. Ashraf Ansari of the LJP (Ram Vilas) and Sunil Singh of the RJD also won the MLC election.

S.No. Newly elected MLCs Party 1. Nishant Kumar JDU 2. Bharti Mehta JDU 3. Shivani Devi Prajapati JDU 4. Lalan Prasad JDU 5. Pawan Singh BJP 6 Sanjay Prakash Mayukh BJP 7. Anil Thakur BJP 8. Sheila Pandit BJP 9. Ashraf Ansari LJP (Ram Vilas) 10 Sunil Singh RJD

Deepak Prakash to lose Bihar minister post

Meanwhile, Deepak Prakash, son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLD) chief Upendra Kushwaha, missed out on becoming an MLC, as the NDA did not field him as a candidate. With his six-month constitutional window set to expire in November, his continuation as a minister is now in jeopardy.

Deepak was not nominated after Kushwaha refused to merge his party with the BJP. According to sources, the BJP had offered Kushwaha a merger proposal as part of efforts to consolidate its alliance partners. However, Kushwaha declined the offer, choosing instead to retain his party's independent identity while remaining within the NDA fold.

A similar proposal was reportedly made when Deepak Prakash was inducted into the ministry for the first time in November 2025. Despite Kushwaha rejecting the merger at that time as well, the BJP went ahead with Prakash's inclusion in the cabinet, hoping that the changing political landscape and considerations surrounding the future of Kushwaha's son in politics might eventually persuade him to reconsider.

However, Kushwaha has remained firm on his stand. Sources indicate that Kushwaha has reiterated his decision not to merge the party with the BJP. While he is expected to continue as part of the NDA alliance, Deepak Prakash is likely to remain a minister only until the completion of the constitutionally mandated six-month period.

Also Read: Deepak Prakash to lose Bihar minister post after Upendra Kushwaha rejects BJP merger offer: Sources

Also Read: Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar gets JDU ticket for Bihar Legislative Council polls