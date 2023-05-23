Bihar: At least 6 killed in tragic lightning incidents in Begusarai, Darbhanga; CM announces compensation

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Bihar lightning deaths: In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed in lightning strikes in different parts of Bihar on Tuesday. According to the Chief Minister's Office, three people were killed in the Darbhanga district, two persons in Begusarai and one person in Vaishali.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who met his Delhi counterpart in the national capital on Monday, expressed grief over the deaths of six people.

Also, he announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for next of the kin of each deceased.

Kumar urged the people to avoid going out during inclement weather.

Notably, Bihar, a landlocked state, has witnessed a spike in lightning-related deaths in recent years.

Lightning incidents spike in recent years

According to India's second annual Lightning Report, the state has reported the most deaths due to lightning between April 1, 2020- March 31, 2021. The report claimed more than 400 people were killed in the lightning, and added a majority of those killed were either farmers or poor living in low-insulated houses.

Interestingly, lightning is a huge spark of electricity in the atmosphere. The sparks which initially start with clouds hit the air before hitting the ground. The report claimed there are three kinds of lightning--Inter-cloud; Intra-cloud, and Cloud-to-ground. Most of the killings are reported because of cloud-to-ground lightning.

Also Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to boost opposition unity